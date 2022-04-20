Fine, Cancellation Of License If Liquor Sold Above MRP: UP Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday warned the liquor sellers of fine as well as cancellation of license if found charging more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) from the customers.

As per the latest advisory, a fine ranging between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,50,000 could be imposed and even licence be cancelled for a repeated offence.

"If a seller is caught selling more than MRP, for the first time the licensee will be punished with the fine Rs 75,000, the second time with Rs 1,50,000 and after that his license will be cancelled," Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, Principal Secretary Excise, said in a statement. P Guruprasad, UP Excise Commissioner has asked all departmental personnel including Joint Excise Commissioner, Deputy Excise Commissioner, District Excise Officer to make sure that the guidelines are followed by every liquor seller.

The Excise Commissioner also informed that a special enforcement drive is being conducted against illegal liquor in the state from March 25.

"During the drive, 175 cases has been registered in the state on May 7, in which 3,291 litre of illegal liquor was seized and 11 persons were sent to jail. In order to fully control the illegal liquor business in the state, the departmental officers have been instructed to carry out continuous operations and take effective action on the manufacture, sale, transport and smuggling of illegal liquor," Mr Guruprasad said. UNI