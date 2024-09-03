Financial crisis worsens in Himachal Pradesh; govt employees unpaid till September 3

Himachal Pradesh is currently facing a severe financial crisis, unprecedented in the state's history, leading to delayed salaries for government employees.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a severe financial crisis, causing concern among government employees.

For the first time in the state's history, employees have not received their salaries by the 3rd of the month.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu acknowledged the financial struggles in the House, announcing a two-month deferment of salaries for himself, ministers, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) and MLAs. However, he later claimed there was no financial crisis, contradicting his initial statement.

Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, criticised the situation, stating, "Rahul Gandhi's fake guarantees have been exposed in Himachal Pradesh. Other states should also learn a lesson from this."

Thakur further emphasised the gravity of the situation, highlighting the inconsistency in the government's statements.

"Despite today being the 3rd, the salaries of the employees and pensioners have not been credited while the Chief Minister is sometimes saying that there is an economic crisis and sometimes saying that there is no economic crisis. If there is no economic crisis, then why have the employees not received their salaries?" he questioned.

He also noted that the opposition had sought a discussion in the House on the economic situation, but claimed the government is not treating the issue with the seriousness it deserves.

Thakur pointed out that in the attempt to fulfill what he termed as "fake guarantees," the Congress government is failing to ensure the timely payment of salaries, jeopardizing the future of Himachal Pradesh.

In response to the escalating crisis, the opposition legislative party has submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, urging his intervention in what they deem a financial emergency. Thakur vowed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would expose the "fake guarantees" provided by the Congress in upcoming elections in other states.

Additionally, commenting on a separate issue, Thakur addressed the controversy surrounding a mosque constructed in Sanjauli, Shimla, stating, "If it is built in an illegal place, then it should be demolished."

The unfolding financial crisis and the political discord surrounding it have placed Himachal Pradesh in a precarious position, with both sides gearing up for an intense battle in the political arena.

