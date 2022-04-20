Finance Secy meeting 'constructive': Cairn CEO

New Delhi: "We had a constructive dialogue and the dialogue is ongoing," Thomson told reporters after meeting Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairman PC Mody and other tax officials.

He refused to comment on what transpired at the meeting. "I can't comment more on the meeting."

While government officials have hinted at filing an appeal against the December 21 ruling, Cairn shareholders have been pressing the company management to get the $1.4 billion the tribunal had ordered India to return.

—IANS