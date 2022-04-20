Finance Commissions, local bodies should give tax incentives to green buildings: VP

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appealed to the Finance Commissions and local bodies to encourage green buildings through tax incentives.

He also wanted all states to create online portals to provide single window clearance to green buildings.

Virtually inaugurating the 12th GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) Summit, organised by the GRIHA Council from Hyderabad, the Vice President said India has the potential to lead the Global Green Building Movement and emphasised the need to promote green building concept by both the private sector and the government.

Recognising that there is a lack of awareness among people about green building concept, he also called for the launch of a mass media campaign on the advantages of building green homes. "Green buildings movement should become people's movement," he said.

Quoting fron the World Green Building Council data, the Vice President said buildings and construction account for 39 per cent of energy-related CO2 emissions in the world and called for accelerating the process of total de-carbonisation of the built environment.

Calling buildings as one of the major contributors of greenhouse gas emissions, Mr Naidu felt the need for concerted and coordinated efforts from all stakeholders to ensure that the buildings were environment-friendly and energy and resource-efficient.

"The construction material we use today should be sustainable—it should not in any way jeopardize the ability of future generations to meet their needs," he added and wanted every future building to go green mandatorily. This should apply to all kinds of building, not just new buildings, the existing buildings too have to be retrofitted to make them environment-friendly, he added.

On the occasion, the Vice President also launched three e-publications of GRIHA Council namely - 30 Stories Beyond Buildings, Shashwat Magazine and Version 2019 Manual of the Council.

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, President of GRIHA Council, Dr Ajay Mathur and GRIHA Council CEO Sanjay Seth were among the dignitaries who took part in the virtual event, an official release here said.

—UNI