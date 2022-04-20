Finance Commission on course to finalise report by Oct 30

New Delhi: The 15th Finance Commission is well on course to complete the final report for 2021-2026 by the mandated deadline of October 30, said an official statement.

On Wednesday, the commission's Chairman N.K. Singh and members held a virtual meeting with the Chairmen of previous Finance Commissions, C. Rangarajan, and Vijay Kelkar.

The chairmen of the previous Finance Commissions appreciated the tough challenge faced by the 15th Finance Commission, given the background of the Covid-19 pandemic, the resultant loss of economic activity and its impact on fiscal parameters of the general government.

The Chairman and Members of the 15th Finance Commission expressed their gratitude for the insights that they received from the thinking and framework of the previous Finance Commissions and from their deliberations with them, said the Finance Ministry statement.—IANS