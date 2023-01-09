    Menu
    Finally, Finale

    The Hawk
    January9/ 2023

    rahul

    Soumitra Bose

    New Delhi (The Hawk): Finally, Finale...Whats halting India, its all round halted progresses from "benefits", "yuppie-boosts", "plethora of blabber-boast", "progresses of India, a humbug", "hoax claims" etc turning the country disjointed, severed...To "sincerely, seriously" rejoin the country into "1", its people of all hues all through the country without any qualms of all kinds, Rahul's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra...Now openly paired by "visibly pensive, worried, perturbed, rattled over above perturbing- phenomena" Raghuram Rajan, Rahul Gandhi is re-consolidatedly affirmed about the "ongoing topsy-turvy all round down slides in the country and how to recoup, resurrect, recover the country in what best be described as his "Finally, finale vis-a-vis India".

