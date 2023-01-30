Finale Of Mr North India 2023 To Be Held On February 4

Dehradun (The Hawk): The grand finale of the annual fashion contest 'Mr North India' being organized by the Himalayan Buzz is scheduled to be held on February 4 at Ashoka Spa & Resorts on Turner Road, Dehradun.

Speaking about the upcoming contest, the Co-Founder Gauraveshwar Singh said, "Mr North India is a premier pageant for all aspiring young boys who want to make a career as a model in the fashion industry. Under this contest, the participants get guidance and a platform to start their modeling careers in the fashion industry. The pageant has a wide reach in Northern India and has successfully launched many talents into the industry."

Adding further, he said that the winners of Mr North India will represent India at an International Pageant.

Sharing details about the contestants for this edition, Gauraveshwar said, "All the participants from various North Indian states have arrived in Dehradun. Participants representing various states are Abhishek Singh from Jammu & Kashmir, Mihir Bhatia from Delhi, Karnik Datta from Uttarakhand, Rohit Thakur from Himachal Pradesh, Suryansh Pratap Singh from Madhya Pradesh, Vikrant Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh, Sagar Gandhi from Punjab, and Anuj Jangra from Haryana."

All the finalists were welcomed and sashed by the owners of Ashoka Spa & Resorts, Varun Dhand & Nishtha Dhand, Founders of 70 Percent Restro Cafe Akshit & Aryan, and Former Mr North India winner Yuvraz Datta & Runner Up Rohan Raja.