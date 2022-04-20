Final speakers announced for APC Athletes' Forum

Abu Dhabi: The Asian Paralympic Committee have announced the final speakers for the inaugural Athletes' Forum for Asian para-athletes which takes place at the start of next month.

Several sessions have been planned on the theme of athlete education and well-being, including one from Professor Jeffrey Martin from Wayne State University who will present on the psychology of the paralympics and training management during the Covid-19 pandemic, stated APC in a release.

Members of the APC's Medical and Sport Science Committee, Prof Datuk Rokiah Omar and Badrul Amini Abd Rashid, will lead sessions on increasing the athletes' understanding of the classification process and the latest anti-doping rules.

Adding to the session on Athlete Career Management, Airbnb and the International Wheelchair Rugby Federation (IWRF) will join Adecco on outlining opportunities for athletes to build a career post-competing. Airbnb will expand on the opportunities available for athletes to get involved in their online experiences and the IWRF will present on how to build a career in sport post competing.

The final session of the two-day forum will be led by Jae Jin Park, Director of the International Sports Department of the Korea Paralympic Committee who will outline the journey that the Paralympic Movement in Korea has been on from Seoul 1988 to PyeongChang 2018. This will then be followed by a panel discussion to explore the impact on athletes of their own countries hosting major events and the legacy and opportunities this affords.

Athlete representatives from all 44 Asian National Paralympic Committees as well as representatives from international federations will attend the virtual conference which is being supported by the Korea Paralympic Committee and will run from December 2-3.

