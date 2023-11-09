Final set of tickets for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 knockouts to go live on Thursday

Mumbai: As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches its business end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release a final batch of tickets on Thursday.



“The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (November 15), 2nd semi-final (November 16) and the all-important final on November 19 will go live at 8:00 PM on the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com,” the BCCI said in a statement.



This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion.

—IANS