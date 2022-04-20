FINA postpones Fukuoka World Championships to May 2022

Lausanne: FINA, swimming''s governing body, on Monday announced that the 2021 aquatics world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, will now be held from May 13-29, 2022.

The decision follows the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 2.4 lakh lives across the world.

"After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the Championships," said FINA President Julio C. Maglione in a statement.

"We look forward to witnessing the world''s best aquatic athletes from around the world competing in the city of Fukuoka (Japan) in 2022.

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned," he added.

FINA also announced that the World Masters Championships will take place across the island of Kyushu (Japan), from May 31-June 9, 2022.

