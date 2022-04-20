Fin Min Holds Pre-Budget Consultation With Representatives Of Industry, Services,Trade

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held third Pre-Budget Consultations with stakeholder Groups from Industry, Trade and Services Sectors in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2020-21 here on Tuesday.

The main areas of discussion during the aforesaid meeting included regulatory environment impacting private investment, measures for promotion of exports amidst rising protectionist tendencies, Industrial production, logistics, Media & Entertainment services & IT & IT enabled services among others.

Along with the Finance Minister, the meeting was attended by her deputy Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhanwan among others.

With a view to give boost to Indian economy, the representatives of Industry, Services and Trade Sectors submitted several suggestions concerning Ease of doing business for going concern by reduction of compliance burden, reduction of tax litigation, allowing self-certification in low risk industry , decriminalisation of Tax and Company Laws and reduction of cost of equity capital.

Suggestions were also submitted on simplification and rationalisation with regards to duties and labour laws , adoption of international standards of Alternative Dispute Resolution , Export Development funds for helping MSME exporters and ease of investment flow into manufacturing sector.

Ms Sitharaman has held her second Pre- Budget Consultation meeting with the stakeholders from Financial Sector and Capital Markets in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2020-21 on Monday.

Her first meeting was with the stakeholder Groups from Digital Economy, Fintech and Start-ups.

