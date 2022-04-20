Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt joins protest against Citizenship Amendment Act

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt joined a protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Dr B R Ambedkar's abode in Mumbai.

As a part of the protest meeting, the Preamble of the Indian Constitution was read out by those present. The veteran filmmaker shared a picture of him and other protesters at the Rajgruha-abode of Dr B R Ambedkar on Twitter.

"We the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC. ( At Ambedkar's abode. After reading the Preamble of our Constitution)," Bhatt tweeted along with the picture.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which grants citizenship to the non-Muslims who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, smoothly sailed through both the houses of the Parliament and became an act after President, Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill on Thursday.

The country is currently witnessing protests in north-east, West Bengal and Delhi against CAA.