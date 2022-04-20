Filmfare Awards 2015: Alia Bhatt cherishes the �black lady� she�s got home

Alia Bhatt was a total stunner at the Filmfare Awards last night. She was dressed in a gorgeous black outfit and she also performed on the Filmfare stage. But the biggest moment for the actress was when she won the Best Actress Critics� Choice trophy. This was Alia�s first Filmfare win. Ms Bhatt was naturally ecstatic about the win. She tweeted a picture of herself kissing the trophy saying, �My very own black beautiful HEAVY lady ;) � She instagrammed the same pictute and captioned it, �And she�s mine ;) the lady I dreamt about all my life ;) thank you Filmfare ! It was clear that the Highway actress was super emotional due to her first Filmfare award win. She tweeted to her Highway director Imtiaz Ali and her mentor Karan Johar, �Thank you Filmfare !! Thank you Imtiaz, thank you @karanjohar thank you all of you.. Too much love right now !!!! Very very emotional ..� Ain�t she sweet? We hope that this is just the beginning and Alia gets many more awards in the years to come! Till then, keep shining Alia