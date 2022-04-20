Film shooting to be held under Coronavirus guidelines in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (The Hawk): The state government has issued the guidelines for the shooting of films in the state under the COVID guidelines. The norms would be applicable on the shooting team and crew. The film producer would have to register on the website. All details would be provided to the office of the Director General Information. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh issued the guidelines on Saturday and said that shooting can be conducted in the state after following the guidelines. The film production company would have to give all details taken for controlling COVID-19. All information be sent to the DMs. Every person that participates in the shooting would have to take COVID training and use face mask and maintain social distancing. If any crew members shows symptoms of COVID 19 then he or she would be admitted to the nearest Government Hospital. The production company would have to appoint a Nodal officer from the duration of the shooting. They would have to keep thermal scanners and PPE kits. The film set would be sanitized twice daily. The fork lift would be used minimally. Staff members above the age of 65 and pregnant women would not be allowed. 15 people would be present in indoor shooting and 30 in outdoor shooting. The make up and hair dressing spots would be sanitized continuously. The shooting teams would have to follow protocol for travelling.