Film On Yogi's Life Turns Into Controversy; FIR Lodged

Lucknow: Politics has emerged on the Bollywood film ' Zila Gorakhpur' reported to be on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

However, the controversy started after the filmmakers released the first teaser in which a ' bhagwa(saffron)' clad man showing his back was holding a pistol. Though the filmmakers say it was not the picture of the CM, BJP leaders are not convinced and have lodged an FIR against filmmaker Vinod Tiwari.

The BJP leaders has issued an open threat that movie will not be allowed to release as it wrongly projects the image of Mr Adityanath.

The controversy broke out after the first poster of the movie was released yesterday where a saffron clad man is shown seeing the rising sun, with a revolver in his hand.

Though the film was being seen as a biopic on Mr Adityanath, buzz is that it is based on a mob lynching incident.

BJP leader and former UP minister I P Singh has filed an FIR against Mr Tiwari and others with the Lucknow police. The FIR was registered at Vhibhutikhand police station in the state capital under section 153(A), 295(A), 500,501,503,507 and 66(A) of the IPC against the filmmakers for trying to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Adityanath.

In a tweet Mr Singh said, "The filmmaker has crossed his limit for petty money agenda and was trying to create disturbances in the society." Demanding that a probe should be ordered on the source of funding of this film, he said BJP would not allow the release of this film.

In another tweet, the BJP leader said, "The filmmaker has attacked the Hindu culture to gain cheap popularity and it was an effort to malign the image of chief minister Yogi Adityanatah hence I have lodged an FIR against the filmmaker in Lucknow." UNI