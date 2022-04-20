Film maker Srijit Mukherji plans to make biopic of Asiad gold medal winner Swapna Barman

Kolkata: National award making film maker Srijit Mukherjee is planning to

make a biopic of Asian gold medal winning athlete Swapna Barman after the 21-year-old

girl clinched top honour in grueling events of heptathlon at Jakarta, Indonesia.

" Yes I was contacted by movie maker Srijit Mukherjee while I was in Indonesia,"

Swapna, who before the winning gold medal, had been underrated by many sports

officials for her height and having 12 toes, told a private TV channel.

Swapna said she was happy for the offer and instantly agreed to the officer of the

movie maker.

She said the person, who will be given the role will have to work hard as heptathlete.

Swapna also said if she was offered the role by the movie maker think also about it.

Barman is the first Indian athlete to have won gold medal in heptathlon in Asian

games. The heptathlon has seven events -100 metres hurdles, high jump, shot put,

200 metres, long jump, javelin throw and 800 race.

The Calcutta Sports Journalists Club also felicitated Asiad gold winner Swapna

Barman on Wednesday.

The athlete said the West Bengal government should declare prize amounts prior

to the commencement of any sports competition to boost up players.

The Bengal government has paid Rs 10 lakh to the athlete, and offered a

government job, besides a job to the tourism department to her brother.