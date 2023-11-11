Film Industry mourns the demise of Telugu actor Chandra Mohan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: The sudden demise of veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan has left the entire film industry in shock.

The veteran actor passed away after a cardiac arrest at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital today.

Succumbing to a cardiac arrest, the 82-year-old actor breathed his last on Saturday morning around 9.57 am at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, as per information shared by Apollo PRO Jagan.



The final farewell and last rites are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on November 13 Monday.

Soon after the news broke, several celebs took to their social media handles to pay tributes to the actor.

Megastar Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note after hearing the news. He took to X and wrote, "It is very sad to know that the senior actor and protagonist Chandramohan Garu, who left an indelible mark in the minds of Telugu people through his versatile acting skills in many such films as 'Sirisirimuvva', 'Sankarabharanam', 'Radhakalyanam' and 'Nakoo Pellam Khali' is no more."

He remembered the time he worked with him in his debut film 'Pranam Kharidu'.

"In my debut film 'Pranam Kharidu' he gave an outstanding performance in the role of a mute. Our first acquaintance on that occasion turned into a good friendship and an even greater bond. It is a personal loss for me to no longer be close to him.May his soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to his family and fans. ," Chiranjeevi added.



Taking to X, Jr NTR conveyed his deep sadness over Chandra Mohan's untimely demise.

He wrote in Telugu, "It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan Garu, who has earned a special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."

Actor Sai Dharam Tej posted, "His is a face that takes us down the memory lane & puts a smile on our faces every time with his memorable Acting & characters. May your soul rest in peace Chandra Mohan sir. Om Shanti "

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the passing away of veteran film star Chandra Mohan garu, who carved a niche for himself in numerous films working under great directors and production houses.

Sharing the picture of Chandra Mohan on X, he wrote, "Famous actor Chandramohan was suffering from illness, closed his eyes while being treated in the hospital. He won the Nandi Award for his first film and acted in hundreds of films in Telugu and Tamil languages and left a mark in the hearts of the Telugu people. My deepest condolences to the family members of Chandramohan and my heartfelt wishes for his soul to rest in peace."

Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao popularly known as Chandra Mohan known for his work in Telugu films. Born on May 23, 1943, in Pamidimukkala village in the Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh, He entered the Telugu film industry in 1966 with the release of 'Rangula Ratnam,' for which he won the Nandi award for best actor from the state government.

He had acted in a number of films, including 'Shankarabharanam', 'Seethaamalakshmi', 'Padaharella Vayasu', 'Siri Siri Muvva', and 'Chandamama Raave'.

He has won two Nandi Awards and one Filmfare Award South.

