Film City Should Come Up At Pilibhit: Rajpal Yadav

Shahjahanpur: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has demanded that instead of Greater Noida, the international level film city should come up at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is constructing a film city in Greater Noida, while Pilibhit is more appropriate for it. Pilibhit in Rohilkhand should have the ''Chalchitra Nagari'' (film city), as it has jungles, hills and valleys. Making a film city there will not incur much expenses," Yadav said. —PTI