Figures Do Not Reflect Control On Crime, It Should Be Reflected By How Secure A Person Feels: Yogi

Lucknow: In a review meeting of law and order in the state on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that figures do not reflect the control on the crime, this should be reflected in how the common man feels safe.

He said, "Do not let any criminal loose. To uphold public trust, deal strictly and effectively with those, who commit crime against women and minor girls".

CM directed officials to take effective action on crime against minorities and SC/ST and said that there should not be any Mob Lynching incidents. "Our priority is a common man, and he should be satisfied. Prisons should not become a refuge for criminals and criminal conduct. Those, who are responsible for it will be marked and a list would be prepared and strict action will be taken," he said.

The Chief Minister said that law and order situation should be reviewed every week and directed to speed up the prosecution so that it sets an example.

Yogi Adityanath said that if any illegal transaction or corruption is going on at any level in any department, it would not be acceptable and should be immediately stopped. He also asked the officials to Prepare a list of such officers and employees.

The official, who does not take interest in working, is a burden and a blot on the police uniform, they should be given the voluntary retirement, CM said.

CM said that field officials should review weekly and fortnightly all their departments. Police strictly work to prevent crime against women and minor girls. Women police officers themselves should go to the field.

Yogi said that the crime can be controlled, if the officers should be of strong will. The officers will have to take an interest in this. There is a rule of law in the state; the responsibilities of officers are fixed. Complaints against the system are not acceptable.

He instructed that security of the Vidhan Bhavan and the Secretariat be tightened. He also directed to complete all preparations for safety before July 18, when the monsoon session commences. Chief Minister said that within a month or two of the occurrence of an incident, the convicts should be punished. He said that there should not be a single loot incident anywhere in the state. He said that there should also be a mechanism for the holiday in the police department.

He said that the basic education officer and the district school inspector should meet the principal, women inspector and other lady police officers. For safety of girl child, awareness of traffic related information should start through school and college. Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey, DGP OP Singh, Principal Secretary, Home Arvind Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi and media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar were also present in meeting. UNI