Fighting COVID-19 In India's Hinterland

In the interiors of Jharkhand, a running spirit factory is contributing in a small yet significant way to India's efforts towards combating the COVID-19 global pandemic. Located in Balidih Industrial Area in Bokaro, an Aspirational District in Jharkhand, the factory has produced close to 10,000 litres of sanitizer. The sanitizer, called 'Smiling Bokaro', has been manufactured in full compliance with WHO norms and is available to the residents of the district at Rs 210 per litre.

Four hours away from Bokaro is Dumka, another district in Jharkhand. The administration of Dumka is ensuring people stay at home by organising online games and competitions.

'Dazzling Dumka' is the name of a Twitter account and Facebook page where residents can upload their entries for various skill-based contests. The initiative named 'Corona Mein Kuch Karo Na' aims to inspire residents to explore their hobbies during the lockdown. More than 200 people have so far sent their entries. "We have also partnered with the local cable network and started screening movies so people are aware of social issues and at the same time have something to do during this time," said Rajeshwari B., DC, Dumka. As India steps up its fight against COVID-19 with a stringent nationwide lockdown to facilitate social isolation, many of the 112 Aspirational Districts of India are leaving no stone unturned to participate in and empower the country's efforts.

Jharkhand is brimming with many such laudable initiatives. Situated on the banks of the Koel river, Palamu is an LWE-affected district with large stretches of dense forestland.

Notwithstanding its geographical constraints, the district has made concerted efforts to ensure home delivery of essential items to all residents. The administration has authorised seven vendors to service on-call demands made by customers. The delivery personnel are following the contactless delivery protocol; every touch point is sanitized. The district administration is also providing free-of-cost ration packets to all those who need assistance within two hours.

Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, has launched a 'Mental Health Helpline' to understand and provide assistance to citizens between 12 pm– 5pm every day.

"It is our aim to make sure no section of the society is overlooked during this lockdown—from cooked food and dry ration for the vulnerable sections to dedicated support for our senior citizens. We have also received excellent response from the civil society," said Rai Mahipat Ray, DM, Ranchi.

In the neighbouring state of Bihar, 'Go Corona: Sartakta Hi Bachav', a mobile app has been launched by the DM, Nawada. The district is targeting quick tracking and immediate medical attention. A few hours westwards, in Gaya and Aurangabad, social distancing is being practiced effectively. Spots have been demarcated in all marketplaces to ensure individuals stand at least six feet away from each other while waiting in queues.

Dantewada in Chhattisgarh is a predominantly tribal district and considered to be one of the oldest inhabited places in India. The administration has identified 241 of the most-needy residents—vagrants, beggars, garbage pickers and underprivileged senior citizens—and ensured a constant supply of food packets to them. As per the Chhattisgarh government's instructions, Dantewada is ensuring distribution of 'Take Home Ration' for children suffering from SAM (severe acute malnutrition) and MAM (moderately acute malnutrition).

In November 2019, a scheme was launched in Assam by CM Sarbananda Sonowal to train to a group of differently abled persons at RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institute) in Goalpara district. The group was trained to create cloth-shopping bags as alternatives to plastic. Today, that group is actively creating good-quality masks, and the district administration is ensuring the sale of these masks, and simultaneously enabling these workers access to a source of income during the lockdown period.

Over 85 isolation beds have been arranged in various government and private healthcare facilities of Goalpara. Quarantine facilities have been identified and kept in clean condition, along with designated building in-charges. Google spreadsheets are being used extensively to record and track movements of ASHA workers. Local resources are being galvanised to bolster the availability of hospital beds and other medical facilities. "You don't get another chance at life. Stay home and stay safe," said Varnali Deka, DC, Goalpara.

The COVID-19 crisis highlights the need for a better level of preparedness for similar situations in the future. The pandemic is a significant opportunity for India to assess and improve its disaster-management capabilities. Digital interventions—online risk assessment platforms, tracking applications, better training of community healthcare workers, higher sensitization of the police and paramilitary forces and pre-emptive socio-economic measures to protect and support the underprivileged—must continue to be prioritised even after the COVID-19 crisis is resolved.

The real struggle in this war is to keep our citizens safe, motivated and optimistic. These heartening stories coming from the grassroots' level are testimony of the unwavering spirit of Indians in the wake of this global pandemic. These best practices are coming to the fore from some of the most underdeveloped states of India and can serve as important touch points for other states ramping up their mitigation efforts. The Aspirational Districts of India account for almost 18% of India's population and are critical to the country's growth story. They are some of the most difficult and most backward districts on key parameters of nutrition, health and education. With a multitude of successful initiatives and on-ground activities, these districts are taking the lead in India's relentless fight against the novel coronavirus.

*Amitabh Kant is CEO and Rajeshwari Sahay is Young Professional, NITI Aayog. Views expressed are personal.



