Fighter Jets Landed On UP Roads In Our Regime, Now Bulls Land: Akhilesh Yadav

Barabanki: "We facilitated the landing of fighter aircraft on roads when we were in power, while the BJP government is facilitating the landing of bulls on UP roads," Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said here on Saturday.

"When I was in power, we constructed Agra-Lucknow Expressway in just 21 months and paved the way for the landing of Hercules fighter jet, one of the heaviest aircrafts. And what is landing on roads in BJP government? Bulls. What is the BJP people getting to land on roads? It is bulls. And bulls are hurting the people on roads. If a bull hurts anyone, what charges the police will impose on it? Will they register an FIR against the bull?," he said at an election rally.

Yadav wondered if a case will be filed against any bull if it hurts anyone and demanded that the FIR should be registered against CM Yogi Adityanath instead. He claimed that seven people had died in Lucknow because of the bulls. "A bull went to Kannauj and was roaming at the helipad. Policemen tried to pacify but it hit them. They pressed into action ambulance and fire brigade but to no avail. When someone whispered to the bull that it was on a wrong helipad, it left quietly left the place," he quipped. He said, "They cannot stop an even a bull.