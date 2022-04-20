Fight For Tehri: Ex-PCC Chief Upadhyaya Peeved

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Congress President Kishore Upadhyaya on Sunday said he was feeling "insulted" at not being allowed to speak at Rahul Gandhi's election rally, here on Saturday.

Upadhyaya said he has expressed his resentment with the party high command. "I was not allowed to speak at Gandhi's rally. But I don't mind if the Congress is strengthened by insulting me. I accept it," he said.

Upadhyaya and State Congress chief Pritam Singh are in a tough battle for party ticket from the Tehri Lok Sabha seat.

Sources said it was on Singh's instructions that Upadhyaya was not allowed to speak at the rally.

However, the former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief told the party workers that it was time to strengthen the hands of Gandhi and not get agitated over small issues.

Congress in-charge in Uttarakhand Anugarh Narayan Singh said he would talk to Upadhyaya about the matter. --IANS