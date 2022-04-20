Fight Among Children Turns Into Clash In Bahraich

Bahraich: Three people were injured after a petty fight among children snowballed into a clash between members of two communities in Gadwa area here, police said on Monday.

The quarrel started over some petty issue between children on Sunday afternoon but it escalated when adults from the two sides joined the fight, SHO of Ramgaon police station Abhay Singh said.

During the clash, three people were injured and a shop was vandalised, he said.

After getting information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, Singh said. The injured persons were identified as Dileep, Rajendra and Kailash Chauhan, police said. An FIR was registered against 14 people and of them, four were arrested, they said.

The SHO said additional police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. Singh said investigation into the matter was underway and video footage of the incident would be analysed. PTI