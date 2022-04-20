Fight Against Drugs Has To Be Fought Together: CM Rawat

Dehradun: Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat participated in the conference organized on "Joint Strategy Against Drugs" in Chandigarh on Monday. Organised by Haryana government, the joint conference was attended by the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Mr. Manohar Lal Khattar and senior officers of the concerned states. During the conference, detailed discussions were held regarding the problem of drugs and to formulate a strategy to jointly fight with the drug menace.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand government is fully committed to extend every possible support in the fight against drugs. He said that problem of drugs is not confined to just one or two states. In order to effectively deal with the problem, all the concerned states will have to jointly formulate a strategy. Especially, the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have to work together in this regard. These states have to establish a better coordination with the police.

Chief Minister stressed on strengthening of the intelligence network, while adding that information and data sharing was critical to making the fight against drugs a success. He said that it is a matter of great concern that out youth are getting trapped in drugs. He said that in order to save our youth from drug mafia, a fool-proof plan has to be made besides ensuring its effective implementation. In this, special focus has to be kept on educational institutions. Teachers, guardians and voluntary organizations will have to be taken along in the fight against drugs. Apart from being a legal problem, drug menace is a social problem as well. In order to end the drug menace, mass awareness is very important.