Fight against depression close to my heart: Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone, who has personally been a victim of depression, feels it is a major health issue in the country today and needs to be addressed. "The fight against depression is a cause very close to my heart and is one of the largest health issues facing the country today. Having experienced depression in the recent past, I realise how difficult it is to recognise the problem, find information and get the right kind of professional help," Deepika, who launched the logo of her "The Live Love Laugh" Foundation on Twitter on Thursday, said in a statement. The NGO is dedicated to addressing the issue of mental health in India. The foundation's logo is based on the idea of hope and freedom. "I was fortunate to get the kind of support and through this platform I hope others get the same kind of help. My team and I are working hard to set up the foundation and the logo launch is a small step in that direction," the "Piku" actress added. The flying birds in the logo signify this very essence of the foundation. The logo also has a baseline "Foundation Against Depression" that represents its mission. Deepika first spoke about her plans to set up the foundation in an interview with a news channel. She talked about how she had experienced depression and took professional help to overcome it. The actress then decided to start a not-for-profit organisation that would focus on increasing awareness about mental health as an issue, reduce the stigma around it and enable support to people affected by mental health issues. The foundation, which was registered on June 1, will engage with institutions, professionals and other organisations in the field of mental health.