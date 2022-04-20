Fight against CAA, NRC to intensify: Chandrashekhar Azad

New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar entered the political fray on Sunday, announced his new party, which would be the "voice of Dalits, backward classes and the poor".

At the launch function at Basai village in Sector-70, Noida, Azad said the party would be known as the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) and would have a blue-coloured flag. He also took an oath on the Constitution on the occasion.

A large number of Bhim Army supporters and workers were present during the announcement. Sources said that 28 ex-MLAs and six former MPs also attended the event and took the oath. However, it was not officially confirmed.

Addressing the gathering, Azad said: "It is a historic day as today is the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram. This will be a memorable day and I promise that our flag will fly high in Delhi.

"This party will become the voice of Dalits, backward classes and the poor. We will raise their voice as questions are being raised on our citizenship. Preparations are been done to enslave us. We will take our fight out to the roads."

Azad asserted that they will make such a strong party that no one will be able to buy them. "We won''t let the country down."

He also said the fight against the CAA and the NRC will intensify now and they will not let the implementation of NRC happen in the country.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said this government belongs to the capitalists, and that "people sitting in NITI Aayog are harassing the people".

Azad said mothers of this country have blessed him. "Mothers of Rohith Vemula and Junaid have also sent their blessings and said that don''t cheat us. I would like to say that Chandrashekhar Azad will die before cheating," he said.

A total of 94 people from various political parties joined the ASP on Sunday.

