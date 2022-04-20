Fifty Returnees From Nizamuddin Reach UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur: As many as 50 people, who returned after attending a programme in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area, were identified and placed at the Shia college where they are currently undergoing medical check-ups, official sources said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh here said that 50 people reached Jaunpur from Delhi's Nizamuddin by bus. The programme had been attended by people not only from India but also Malaysia, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka and several others.

Following strict directions from the state government, the people who attended the programme are being searched.

Mr Singh said the individuals who reached the district have come after attending 'Tablighi Jamaat' and they have been quarantined at the Shia College. They are currently undergoing health check-ups.

Alongside, the Chief Development Officer Anupam Shukla and Additional District Magistrate (Revenue) Dr Sunil Verma have been directed to ascertain the details of the addresses of these individuals, the dates of their journey to Delhi and dates of their return among other things.

He said stringent action will be ensured against those who do not follow the quarantine rules.




