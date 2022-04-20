Fifty Rail Coaches To Be Used As Isolation Wards In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The North Central Railway has identified 50 general passenger coaches to turn them into isolation wards for patients with Coronavirus.

North Central Railway Public Relations Officer Sunil Kumar Gupta on Thursday said that the railway board has given directions that 15-year-old general and sleeper coaches, be converted to isolation wards. As of now, 50 general passenger coaches have been identified and when the need arises, the sleeper coaches could also be identified and brought into use. UNI



