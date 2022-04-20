Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Australia

Sydney: Australian authorities on Monday confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, with the latest one reported in the state of New South Wales (NSW)

NSW health authorities said that the person was being treated in the Westmead Hospital in Sydney, reports Xinhua news agency.

The authorities did not unveil the identity or other details of the patient, while another six people were being tested.

According to local media reports, the latest case is a 21-year-old female student of the University of NSW, who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to Sydney last week and developed symptoms within 24 hours.

The university said in a statement that the student had no close contact with other people at the school''s Kensington student housing.

On Monday, China National Health Commission raised the toll due to the fatal virus to 80 in the country, with 2,744 confirmed cases, out of which 461 patients were in critical condition.

Besides Australia, there were currently eight confirmed cases in Thailand (five of which have been discharged from hospital) and Hong Kong; five in the US and Macao; four each in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, France and Japan (one cured); three in South Korea; two in Vietnam; and one each in Nepal and Canada.

Pakistan has five suspected cases who are all under observation.

--IANS