Fifth corona victim from UP, dies in Delhi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has recorded its fifth Coronavirus death even as 19 fresh cases took the statewide tally of infected patients to 452 since the pandemic began.

According to the data released by the health department here, the patient who died, was a Bulandshahr-based Ayurveda practitioner who succumbed to the virus in a Delhi hospital on Saturday night.

Dr K.N. Tiwari, chief medical officer of Bulandshahr, said the 58-year-old Bulandshahr man who died, was a private Ayurveda practitioner and he was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi. Samples of his family members have also been sent for tests.

The Ayurveda practitioner was initially admitted to a private hospital on April 7 and then shifted to Delhi. The hospital, where he was admitted, as well his clinic, have been sealed.

Out of the 19 fresh cases on Saturday, eight are Tablighi Jamaat members.

Additional chief secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi, said that the number of Tablighi Jamaat members who tested positive for Coronavirus has increased to 254.

Meanwhile, 13 patients were discharged from various hospitals following recovery, the health department said. This is the maximum number of Coronavirus patients discharged in a day in the state.

The health department has also identified 5,477 symptomatic travelers in the state and 576 were hospitalized while another 8,084 people have been admitted in the quarantine facilities.

Lucknow chief medical officer Dr Narendra Agrawal said that three new cases have been reported from Sadar area which has been sealed after being identified as a hotspot. All of them are now in hospital.

--IANS