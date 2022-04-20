Fifteenth Finance Commission Team In UP From Saturday

Lucknow: The 15th Finance Commission team headed by Chairman NK Singh will be on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Saturday.

On the first leg of its visit, the Commission will reach Varanasi on October 19, the Lok Sabha constituency of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will undertake a number of field visits and inspect implementation of various government flagship programmes in the city. The Commission will also visit the Handloom Centre and Urban Rejuvenation Project at Varanasi, sources said here on Friday. On October 21, the Commission will begin its meetings in Lucknow – the first being with the panchayatraj department and elected representatives of the three-tier panchayat bodies at Yojana Bhawan. It will then meet the representatives of the Urban Local Bodies and the representatives of the political parties of the state.

The Commission will also hold a meeting with the representatives of Trade and Industry bodies of Uttar Pradesh.

On the final day of the visit, the Commission will have a detailed meeting with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet colleagues and State Government officials. There will be a presentation to the Finance Commission on the State's Finances and also on Developmental/ Flagship Programmes of the State government.

Apart from Mr Singh, the team would comprise of Ajay Narayan Jha, Dr. Ashok Lahiri, Dr. Ramesh Chand, Dr. Anoop Singh and other senior officers. UNI