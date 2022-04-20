FIFA lifts suspension on Trinidad & Tobago Football Association

Zurich: International football governing body FIFA has lifted the suspension on Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) with immediate effect.

In September, FIFA had suspended the TTFA indefinitely for pursuing a dispute through the country's High Court in contravention of the world governing body's statutes.

"After taking note of the recent decision of the Trinidad and Tobago Court of Appeal and the express wish of the members of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) for all associated legal claims brought by parties purporting to act in the name of the organisation to be terminated, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension of the TTFA with immediate effect," FIFA said in a statement on Thursday.

"TTFA representative and club teams will now be entitled to take part in international competitions as their membership rights have been reinstated. FIFA member associations may again enter into sporting contact with the TTFA and/or its teams and TTFA may also benefit from development programs, courses, and training provided by FIFA, said FIFA," it added.

The members of the TTFA normalisation committee, which was installed by decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council on March 17 this year, will proceed with their duties.

—IANS