FIFA approves four candidates for presidential election

A FIFA electoral committee on Monday approved incumbent Sepp Blatter and three rivals for an election for the presidency of football`s global governing body to be held on May 29. Blatter, who has been in the post since 1998, is opposed by Dutch federation president Michael van Praag, Jordanian Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, a FIFA vice-president, and Portuguese football great and former Ballon d`Or winner Luis Figo. A FIFA statement said all four had passed "integrity checks" so they could be allowed into the election. At the FIFA Congress the winner has to get the majority of the 205 FIFA members. Blatter, who will be 79 by the time of the vote, is strong favourite to win a fifth term but faces a strong European-led opposition, largely over the controversial vote to give Qatar the 2022 World Cup and the subsequent fallout over the report into the bid. However, the Swiss official has had strong public backing from the African and Asian continental confederations. AFP