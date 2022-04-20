New Delhi (The Hawk): The no holds barred fierce khela hobey vs development Hobey in West Bengal is at peak or crescendo to be precise between Mamata Banerjee hijacking khela hobey from Narendra Modi, specialising in it, BJP, sort of already mildly subdued, concentrating on development hobey all throughout the state in its government in the state after the state's assembly election results will be out, BJP forming new state government under "Disco Deewaney", "Mrigaya", "Too Jhook, Mai Loo" Mithun Chakraborty as CM of "all round intellectual" West Bengal that is said to be synonymous with 'What West Bengal Does Today, Rest Of India surely Does Tomorrow, Lock, Stock And Barrel without even a second thought'...getting the full hang of what is actually meant here?

This is the beginning of BJP's Development Hobey while under TMC's Khelaa Hobey, Mamata Banerjee apart from utilising other non-democratic practices of Narendra Modi and his Government has added on to his practices of non-democracy by minimising Delhi's elected Arvind Kejriwal Government fully subservient to Modi what with government officially declaring, in Delhi, L-G's final orders are all in all before any decision there regarding it are taken. This way, Mamata Banerjee claims, end of democracy in the country is here with duly elected government's powers fully taken away by the Centre turning state's fully subservient to Modi or Centre. That's not all. Delhi

model will be repeated in other states as well with their respective governors as "all in all" relating to all functional matters in their respective states thereby reducing the duly elected CMs as sheer "puppets" in the hands of governors, posted by the Centre via Mananeeah Rashtrapati, thereby turning the CMs mere rubber stamps in "role reversal" between Centre posted Governor and people-elected state governments exactly opposite to what we're said about the Governor's that they were mere rubber stamps with CMs all powerful and now, Governors will be officially accomplished more powerful duly authorised by Parliament while people-elected CMs will be compelled to follow Governor-orders in toto without applying their mind or independence as people's representatives.

Mamata Banerjee's this and more such are integral part and parcel of Khela Hobey against Modi with Modi himself and his accomplices, all fully keen to wrest Nabanna from Mamata Banerjee...

In midst of such masses-involving factual games, it indeed needs a close watch on who finally win the Bengal-masses' support to form next government in Nabanna.