FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter launches Mentor cell for women entrepreneurs

Dehradun (The Hawk): FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter today announced the launch of FLO Mentoring Cell(FMC) , a facilitation platform connecting women entrepreneurs to experts who can guide and assist them to take their startups and business to the next level. This initiative is for the FLO members exclusively and has been launched pan India at all 17 chapters of FICCI FLO. It is a self reliant entrepreneurial ecosystem for the FLO members and by the FLO members.



The main idea is to make the women self sufficient through the concept of Mentor and Mentee. The Mentor will guide the mentee for over a maximum duration of six months in need to need basis, in area specified to receive guidance. The Mentoring Cell offers one-on-one approach and exclusive FMC workshops to foster and enable mentorship. The mentees graph of successful adaption & implementation as charted by her mentor over the period. FMC programs also offer Pan India Mentors base, Formal training and certification to Mentors and Collaboration and programs with premier organizations.

There are over 10000 FLO members pan India and the figures multiply rapidly in terms of stakeholders and associates. From an established business woman of decades, to a teething start up, to a woman who wonders how to register her business, form the in-house scope for exchange of information, capacity building, mentoring and guidance. The 1st phase of applications ends on 31st August, leading way to screening and then allocation of the partnerships over next 2 months. The aim is to sensitise over 500 grassroot startups and existing entrepreneurs within this period.

An MOU with Ms Mona Verma, an award winning author, poetess & corporate trainer, marks this momentous occasion, where she lends her expertise in the area of communication, soft skills and self management for the members of FLO Uttarakhand chapter, assisting a stronger foothold in brand imagery as well.

The launch was virtually attended by over 200 women. Ms. Bindu Sastry, National Head, FMC ; Ms. Shalini Manglani, FMC Head Bangalore; Ms. Mona Verma, Chief coordinator Literature & Publishing ; Ms. Komal Batra, Sr Vice Chairperson and FMC Head, Uttarakhand; Ms. Kiran Bhatt Todaria, Chairperson, FICCI FLO, Uttarakhand were at the helm of affairs for the launch ceremony.