FICCI FLO To Host Annual Program 'Above & Beyond'

Members To Be Felicitated For Commendable Work

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Uttarakhand Chapter of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) announced an annual program to acknowledge and appreciate the commendable work done by its members. The program is scheduled for the 20th of March at Olympus High School.

Sharing further details about the upcoming program, the Chairperson FLO Uttarakhand Kiran Bhatt Todaria, said, "We are hosting an annual program titled 'Above and Beyond' for our members. The special guests for the forthcoming program will be the Chairperson and Founder, Aasraa Trust, Shaila Brijnath, Social Activist & National Media Co-Incharge of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM), Neha Joshi, and SP Intelligence, Uttarakhand Police, Nivedita Kukreti."

"The program will commence with the presentation of FLO's Annual Report, followed by the felicitation of FLO members. Several cultural performances are also lined up during the evening," added Kiran.