FICCI FLO felicitates members for commendable work

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Uttarakhand Chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) hosted an annual program 'Above & Beyond' at Olympus High School today. The program was held to felicitate and appreciate the commendable work done by FLO members.

The annual program was held under the presence of special guests including Chairperson and Founder, Aasraa Trust, Shaila Brijnath, Assistant Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, Dr Ekta Uniyal, Founder of Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation Anoop Nautiyal and SP Intelligence, Uttarakhand Police, Nivedita Kukreti.

The program commenced with an introduction of FLO, which was followed by the presentation of an annual report by the Chairperson FLO Uttarakhand Kiran Bhatt Todaria.

Kiran during the program said, "As we all know that the COVID pandemic had disrupted our lives in every aspect, and it is still taking time for all of us to get back on track step by step. I'm extremely happy to share that FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter has to its credit a series of achievements, which couldn't have been possible without all the eminent members. I feel proud of being the Chairperson of this prestigious organisation."

During her speech, Kiran also reviewed the activities undertaken by FLO Uttarakhand Chapter, as well as the milestones achieved during the year. She focused on the progress made by FLO in the objectives of entrepreneurship development and professional excellence.

Later, the felicitation of FLO members commenced. The first in series was Dr Neha Sharma of Trikon Society and Namita Gupta of Aan Charitable Trust. Both these members were acknowledged for their contribution to society by the means of their NGOs.

The annual program also witnessed a song performance by popular Actor & Singer Kunal Shamshere Malla, Actress & Singer Maliha Malla and Musician Kislay Shah. The spellbinding performance was enjoyed by one and all present on the occasion.

Other members who were felicitated during the occasion were Komal Batra, Smriti Batta, Charu Chauhan, Tripti Behl, Anuradha Doval, Archana Manglik, Vaidya Shikha Prakash, Shweta Khulbe, Mona Verma, Maansi Rastogi, Trishla Malik, Minakshi Soti, Dr Geeta Khanna, Gaganjot Mann, Namita Gupta, Priyamvada Iyer, Harpreet Kaur Marwah, Poonam Kumar, Nupur Agarwal, Ruchi Jain and Gauri Suri.



The program concluded with a Vote of Thanks by the Senior Vice-Chair & Chairperson Elect Komal Batra.



All the sponsors were also felicitated during the program.





