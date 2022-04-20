Fiat Chrysler partners with Wipro to establish digital hub in India





Bengaluru (Karnataka): IT software major Wipro said on Friday it has been chosen as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to establish its first global digital hub in Hyderabad.

The hub called FCA ICT India will support FCA's information and communication technology operations to focus on delivering premium mobility services and help FCA achieve its goal to enhance customer centricity through digital transformation.

Wipro said it will source and build a talent pool of more than 1,000 skilled consultants and technologists for FCA ICT India who will help develop capabilities around futuristic technologies. The hub will showcase world-class high-performance engineering skills and digital best practices.

Ashish Saxena, Head of Manufacturing at Wipro, said the automotive industry needs a robust digital infrastructure that will accelerate the pace of innovation and change it is currently experiencing.

"We will help catalyse FCA's transformation and innovation by leveraging our global technology partnerships, in-house IPs and accelerators in the automobile sector. Furthermore, this alliance will create new career opportunities in Hyderabad," he said in a statement.

Karim Lalani, Head of FCA ICT India, said the partnership will help the company leverage Wipro's global IT expertise to develop new-age mobility solutions and services.

"It requires a truly agile mindset like Wipro's to deliver productivity, scale and speed, thereby nurturing an exciting work culture and plenty of career growth opportunities," he said. (ANI)