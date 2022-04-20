Fewer Fresh Covid Infections, Scant Recoveries & Lesser Mortalities In U'khand Today

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 65,279 on Sunday as 243 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 59,719 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,972. The state's toll rose to 1065 as two succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 523. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 155. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.48 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 97 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar followed with 54, 21, 14, 12, 11 and 11 cases respectively. That apart 10 cases were detected in Rudraprayag, 7 Champawat, 3 Chamoli, 2 Almora and 1 in Bageshwar.



