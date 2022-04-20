Few willing to join coalition that excludes players like China

Singapore: Few countries would be willing to join a coalition that excludes players like China, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while being interviewed at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum held virtually.

This would apply to Singapore and other countries in Asia as well as European countries, as they all want to do business with China, Lee said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Asia, China in particular, is an important part of the world for America, said Lee, adding that he hopes the new US administration will develop a framework for an overall constructive relationship with China.

This means a relationship in which Washington and Beijing remain in competition with issues to resolve, but ultimately do not want to collide and will work to develop areas of common interests while constraining the areas of disagreement, he added.

Within this framework, topics such as trade, security, climate change and nuclear non-proliferation can be focused on, Lee said.

— IANS