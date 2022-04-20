Festivity Turns Into Mourning, Father Of The Groom Dies In A Road Mishap

Bageshwar: The father of the groom died after a car in which they were travelling, skid ded of the road and fell into a deep gorge. Four others were also injured, one seriously and has been referred to a higher center. They were returning from a wedding function in Bageshwar. The dead is the father of the groom.

An Alto car number UK 02/5754 was travelling from Bageshwar to Dharamghar. At about nine o'clock, the car skidded in a gorge about 150 feet deep, near Kalna bend on the Kanda Road. There were five people in the car. According to people on the sight, father of the groom, Mr. Vinod Pant (58), son Govind Ballabh Pant died in the accident. He himself was driving the car. 25-year-old Monika Pant wife of Akhilesh Pant was seriously injured in the accident and has been referred to a higher centre. Prem Prakash Joshi, son of DN Joshi, resident of Gokhari Kanda, 55-year-old Hema Joshi, wife of Ramesh Joshi, resident of Bajpur, Udham Singh Nagar and Vivaan Pant, three months old son of Akhilesh Pant, were injured. All were brought to the district hospital. The entire area has gone into a state of deep mourning.