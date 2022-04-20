Festivities Turn Tragic As UP Minister's Nephew Dies In Road Accident

Saharanpur: In the midst of preparations for a family wedding, Vikas Singh, the nephew of Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharam Singh Saini, died in a road accident, while riding back to his village, according to delayed reports received here.

Two other youths on the motorycycle, along with him, were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.

The accident occurred, amidst preparations for a wedding in the family, around 2100 hrs on Thursday near Dhankarpur village in Fatehpur Police Station area on Chhutmalpur-Saharanpur National Highway.

Vikas (16) was the only son of Karan Singh, resident of village Sayyed Mazrara. Karan Singh is the younger brother of Dr Chandra Singh, a Cabinet Minister in the Yogi Adityanath dispensation. UNI