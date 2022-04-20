Festive Gift: Etawah Safari Park May Be Opened Ahead Of Diwali

Etawah: The Safari Park in Etawah may be opened for tourists before the festival of lights--Diwali.

Park's Director VK Singh on Thursday said that the tourists may be able to visit the Safari Park as a form of a gift of Deepawali. In the initial stage, the ticket will be priced at Rs 200 while the Safari administration has started making preparations and embellishing the Safari for the tourists. The announcement for the opening of the park can come anytime after October 21.

Mr Singh said that the visitors however, will not be able to see lions in the Safari because of some compulsions from the Central Zoo Authority of India. The Safari administration will have to first make a clan of 10 lions and they will then be led into the Lion Safari for general tourists to see. But it will take some time.

A ticket center has been readied in the Safari Park which also houses a Baby Care Center where women will be able to take care of their babies. A cloak room opposite the ticket center will allow people to keep their bags free of cost. Nineteen fountains have been arranged to attract the tourists. A spot for school children has also been made where they will be invited on Saturdays and Sundays. They will be able to enjoy picnics at this spot. Vehicle parking facilities will also be available here.

As of now, the Safari administration has made arrangements for two buses which will take the tourists to Deer Safari, Bear Safari and the Antelope Safari. Some points have also been marked here where the buses will take a halt for some time and the tourists will be able to click selfies and witness the natural beauty. A restaurant will also be opened and a 4-D theater wherein the visitors will be able to watch films. A small restaurant is currently being started while there is also a souvenir shop depicting a photo exhibition of wildlife for tourists, where t-shirts, caps, key-rigs with the Safari Park logo will be available. The 4-D theater will also be opened from day one and its ticket has been kept at Rs 150. A 45-minute film based on wildlife will be screened in this theater.

The Safari was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one and a half year back on June 1, 2018 and although several efforts were made to open it, people could not visit it.

Two ticket centers have been made at the main entrance of the Etawah Safari Park while online tickets will also be considered as an option in the future. The security arrangements at the Safari are also remain intact and the responsibility for the same is being give to ex-servicemen who will look after ticket-checking and other security measures at the main gate. Tourists will enter from the facilities center, which houses a 4-D theater, the only one in the state. UNI