Festival Of Flowers 'Phool Dehi'

Nainital: Chaitra, the month of festivity is around. The month-long saga of festivities started today with "Phool Dehi or Fulari" a festival of flowers associated with children. The Chaitra Sankranti - the day when Sun enters Pisces sign falls on March, 14 - when the Sun returns or when it enters Pisces at this time of year, it's the end of a chapter, and an opportunity to start a clean slate somewhere. It signals the end of a season, of winter, with spring just around the corner. Literally, It's no accident but many eclipses happen during transits in Pisces.

With arrival of the auspicious day, begins the festival of children Fulari or Phool Dehi – the day when children roam around and place flowers at every doorway in the neighbourhood after flower offerings have been made at the door of the local deity with solemn prayers for the abundance of food grains, milk and prosperity. The celebrations range from one week to the entire month across the state.

This is one of the most special festivals of Uttarakhand and this special day belongs to the children, especially young girls as they are seen conducting most of the ceremonies. The festive celebrations in some regions are observed for the whole month with the advent of the spring. The children during this festival go to the houses in the locality with plates consisting of rice, coconut, jaggery, flowers and green leaves and offer their good wishes for the prosperity of the household. They are also given blessings and presents in return. Sei, a pudding made of curd, flour and jaggery is a special delicacy of this festival. Spring songs are sung during this festival to enhance the festive spirit.

Uttarakhand is, perhaps, the only state across the globe to celebrate such a fabulous festival. Children sing and dance to show their love towards nature. The tradition is to get flowers from the dense forest, often frequented by leopards and bear, after sunset inculcate confidence in them. Thus dispelling fear and help them become courageous and fearless children. It also reflects the independence of children as they are tasked to work as a cook or priest for fun.

However, celebration differs according to the area for instance in Kalimath village children worship local deity "Ghonga Devta" in the form of round shaped stones (phallic symbol of Lord Siva) whereas a little higher altitude will witness carrying palanquin of the same deity.

Phuldei is the festival to celebrate the coming season of spring and the happiness that it heralds with it. Dr Yamuna Dutt Vaishnav "Ashok", a veteran historian of Kumaon region, said that in ancient Rome, the festival at the beginning of spring was devoted to the goddess Flora and was celebrated at the beginning of summer and that the solar calendar has been adopted by hill communities from the Romans. The month of Chaitra is considered the first month of the new year and the Phuldei is the first day of the Solar year."

The Sacred Thread Ceremony (Yagyo Paweet Sanskar) also sets in motion from this day. Brothers offer Bhitauli or Ala (presents) to their married sisters. Rhododendrons also start blooming this month, though for the past several years rhododendron have begun bearing flowers early due to global warming.

The land of Uttarakhand is known for numerous fairs and festivals. All the

festivals celebrated here have an immense deal of ceremonial grace and

magnificence.

The children of Uttarakhand are blessed to celebrate such special festivals. The

children who are not in the know of such festivity should be exposed to such cultural traditions and celebrations, especially the ones whose forefathers have migrated from hills. Also pertinent is to spread the message to the world about Uttarakhandi children's love for nature and their inherent instinct to conserve the environment since early childhood. These children also master the art to utilize the natural resources while living amidst it.