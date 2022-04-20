Festival Holiday For Corona Cases In U'khand; Fewer Tests, Lesser Tracings

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 68,215 on Sunday as 213 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 61,950 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,565. The state's toll rose to 1,107 as five succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 593. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 218. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 90.82 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 80 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Nainital and Pauri Garhwal followed with 38, 36 and 35 cases respectively. That apart, 9 cases were detected in Haridwar, 8 Uttarkashi, 3 Pithoragarh, 2 Almora and 1 each in Bageshwar and Chamoli. No cases were reported from Champawat, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.