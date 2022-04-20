Fernando Alonso`s `first point of many` at Silverstone

Fernando Alonso finally scored what he described as "the first point of many" for struggling McLaren when he finished 10th in Sunday`s British Grand Prix. But, he cautioned, it was no cause for celebration as he wanted to see the team competing at another level and he was upset by the chaos on the opening lap that saw him involved in a multiple collision which forced him into team-mate Jenson Button`s car. "It was unbelievable," said the two-time former champion. "It was a big mess as we arrived at Turn Three. The two Lotus drivers were far too aggressive and they touched each other... "In avoiding them, I had a half-spin, and touched Jenson. There were a lot of retirements and little common sense on display." Button, the 2009 champion, said: "There was an incident between two cars at the apex of Turn Three and Fernando tried to move right to miss them. "I think he lost the rear end and clipped my rear tyre. The impact lifted the car up and turned it off. With the engine not running, I had no option but to retire..." Of his own race after the incident, Alonso added: "A point is good for team morale, and for those who are working night and day, or for the days when we deserved it more. "We didn`t really deserve it that much because we were running 11th, but then, with the rain, we more or less got it for free." His early switch to intermediate tyres gave him his chance. "I can`t say, honestly, that finishing 10th is finishing well. We want to be world champions -- and that takes a huge amount of work and discipline, but the team are focused. "We all know this is a long-term project and there are no magic solutions, but to get a decent result, and to put some points on the table, is always important." AFP