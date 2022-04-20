Fernando Alonso to return to F1 with Renault in 2021

Enstone: Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will make a racing return to Formula One with Renault in the 2021 season, partnering Esteban Ocon.

The Spaniard will become the first driver to have three separate stints with a single Formula 1 team, having raced for Renault between 2003-06 (when he won two world titles), 2008-09 and now from 2021 onwards.

With 314 Grand Prix starts, Alonso has 32 wins and 97 podiums to his credit.

"Renault is my family, my fondest memories in Formula One with my two World Championship titles, but I'm now looking ahead. It's a great source of pride and with an immense emotion I'm returning to the team that gave me my chance at the start of my career and which now gives me the opportunity to return to the highest level," Alonso said in a statement.

"I have principles and ambitions in line with the team's project. Their progress this winter gives credibility to the objectives for the 2022 season and I will share all my racing experience with everyone from the engineers to the mechanics and my team-mates. The team wants and has the means to get back on the podium, as do I," he added.

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing said Alonso's signing is part of their plan to return to the top of the field in the Formula One.

"The signing of Fernando Alonso is part of Groupe Renault's plan to continue its commitment to F1 and to return to the top of the field. His presence in our team is a formidable asset on the sporting level but also for the brand to which he is very attached. The strength of the bond between him, the team and the fans make him a natural choice," he said.

