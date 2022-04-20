Ferguson returns to Old Trafford as Man Utd squander chance to go 3rd

Manchester: Legendary manager Alex Ferguson was in attendance at Old Trafford for the first time since Premier League returned after coronavirus stoppage as he saw his former team settle for a draw against Southampton.

Ferguson is known to be a constant fixture at Manchester United's matches, both home and away, but their 35th league game was the first time he sat inside the stadium after football returned in the country.

United had the chance to go third after Chelsea and Liecester City lost their respective matches but the 'Red Devils' failed to capitalise as Southampton forced a draw with an injury time equaliser.

Stuart Armstrong gave 'The Saints' the lead in the 12th minute with a composed finish but United hit back straightaway via goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in 20th minute and 23th minute respectively.

United thought they won the match but Michael Obafemi snatched a draw following a close-range finish in the 96th minute. The draw meant United are still at fifth spot in the league, tied at 59 points with Leicester City behind them on goal difference.

"We have improved on defending set plays," skipper Harry Maguire told Sky Sports after the end of the match. "We had a terrible record at the start of the season but have been really good on them.

"They can't get in when we have four men around the goal so we'll have to look at it. We are disappointed at the moment but we dust ourselves down tomorrow," he added.

–IANS