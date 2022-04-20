Female terror suspect arrested in London airport

London: A woman travelling with her one-year-old son has been arrested in London's Heathrow Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences, a media report said Thursday.Image for representation A woman travelling with her one-year-old son has been arrested in London's Heathrow Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences, a media report said Thursday. Tareena Shakil, 25, was held on suspicion of terrorist offences connected with a trip to Syria, Mirror.co.uk reported. She had reportedly travelled to the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in northern Syria from where she was said to have later made a dramatic escape to Turkey having refused to enter into a forced marriage. Her father Mohammed, 47, mother Mandy, 48, and brother and sister went to the airport in the hope that they would be able to meet her after she was deported by Turkey. "I'm delighted to have her back on British soil where she belongs. Tareena realises she made a huge mistake and has vowed to help stop others repeating it once she is free," Mohammed said. She apparently left the family home in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, last October claiming that she was taking her son Zaheem on a holiday to Spain. But she continued her journey to Turkey and then crossed the border into Syria and headed to Raqqa. Police said steps were being taken to ensure the child's welfare. IANS