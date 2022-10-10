Female Doctor Dr Sami Un Nisha Breathes Her Last In Delhi's AIIMS

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Dr. Sami Un Nisha, a female doctor posted at Gadarpur Community Health Center, died during treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. A condolence meeting was organized at the CHC on the death of the lady doctor, in which ACMO Dr. Harendra Mallick and other medical personnel paid tribute.

ACMO Dr. Harendra Mallick while condoling his death said that due to the sudden departure of Dr. Sami Un Nisa, a female doctor of Gadarpur Community Health Center, the people of the area have suffered a lot apart from the department. His tenure in the hospital for normal delivery of patients and to overcome other problems will always be remembered. While in PSC Raipur, Dr. Mohan Lal while condoling said that Dr. Sami Un Nisha was honored many times by the Chief Minister for his good work and the work done by him will always be remembered. District President of Udham Singh Nagar Physicians Association, Dr. Praveen Kumar Srivastava said that Dr. Sami was very popular among the people of Nisa area and used to work day and night with full service for his patients. Dozens of people including Dr. Anjani Kumar, Dr. Sanjeev Sarna, Rizwan Khan, Municipality President Ghulam Gos were present on this occasion.